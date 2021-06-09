VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Cap of $23.47 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and $3.51 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00896415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.39 or 0.08841580 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

