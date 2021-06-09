VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.25 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, VIDY has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $29.25 million and $1.50 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

