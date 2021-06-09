View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

VIEW stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. View has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that View will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in View stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

