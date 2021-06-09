Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €94.28 ($110.92). Vinci shares last traded at €93.91 ($110.48), with a volume of 819,869 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.14 ($117.82).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

