Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.70. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.66 million and a PE ratio of 31.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

