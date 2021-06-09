Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00342331 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

