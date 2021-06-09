Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

V stock opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $452.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

