Visor.Finance (VISR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00908111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.31 or 0.08928885 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,583,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.