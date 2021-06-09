Vitae Reaches Market Cap of $21.12 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $21.12 million and $1.92 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

