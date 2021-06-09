Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.12 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $1.92 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

