VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.57.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

