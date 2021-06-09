VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.57.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
