Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 27,656 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 553.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

