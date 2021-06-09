Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.26% of ViewRay worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $989.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

