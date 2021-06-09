Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.17.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

