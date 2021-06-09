Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $318,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

CELH opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 744.91 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.