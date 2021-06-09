Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.18% of PetIQ worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

PETQ opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $567,493.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,707,566 shares of company stock valued at $60,941,522. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

