Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 136.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,102.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

