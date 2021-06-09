Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,576 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cronos Group worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cronos Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cronos Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,771,980 shares of company stock worth $18,275,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

