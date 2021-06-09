Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 417.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Niu Technologies worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

