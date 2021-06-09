Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $196.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.