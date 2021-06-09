Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

