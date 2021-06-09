Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 18,270 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Insiders sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $19,051,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

