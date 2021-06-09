Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 8,270 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.57.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.