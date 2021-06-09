Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,051 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

DQ stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

