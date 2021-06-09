Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,419 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CQS US LLC raised its position in Graco by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 3,457.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

