Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 137.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

