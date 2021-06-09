Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after buying an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,651,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

