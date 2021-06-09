Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,769 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 11.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

AVLR stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.24. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,429 shares of company stock worth $11,178,407 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.