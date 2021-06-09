Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 53,527 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,527 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JOYY by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.95. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.