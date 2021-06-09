Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.52. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

