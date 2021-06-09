Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,420 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

