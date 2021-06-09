Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Shares of DG opened at $205.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

