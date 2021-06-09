Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $134.82 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00040417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00247478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

