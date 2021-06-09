Warp Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,493.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $213.01 or 0.00573657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $995,631.16 and approximately $29,493.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

