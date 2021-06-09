Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) & New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Head to Head Analysis

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Residential Investment and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 48.05% 12.82% 1.95% Washington Prime Group -55.29% -60.42% -6.70%

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Residential Investment and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93 Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

New Residential Investment presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Washington Prime Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.66 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.61 Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.31 -$219.79 million $4.41 1.53

Washington Prime Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Residential Investment. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Washington Prime Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime GroupÂ® is a registered trademark of the Company.

