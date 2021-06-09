Waterdrop Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 16th (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop’s (NYSE:WDH) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Waterdrop had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDH shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Waterdrop stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

