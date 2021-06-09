Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Hits $17.21 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $17.21 million and $617,541.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00229523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00211682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.01275141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.89 or 0.99671587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.