WAX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.80 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. WAX has a market cap of $250.19 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 162.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00101028 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,736,714,047 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,243,982 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

