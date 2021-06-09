Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/4/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $116.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.