Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB)

5/20/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MAB traded down GBX 2.83 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 312.17 ($4.08). 620,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 940.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 131 shares of company stock worth $41,346.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

