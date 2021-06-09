Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON: MAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON MAB traded down GBX 2.83 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 312.17 ($4.08). 620,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 940.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -8.11. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).
In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 131 shares of company stock worth $41,346.
