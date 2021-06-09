Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ WB opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.45. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.