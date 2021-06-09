WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Raised to “Buy” at Beacon Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.18 million.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.