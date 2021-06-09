Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -115.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.