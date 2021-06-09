Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

