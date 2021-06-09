WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of WesBanco worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

