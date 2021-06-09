Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDO. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 405,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

