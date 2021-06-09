Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDO. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.
Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 405,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
