Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,354 ($43.82). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,340 ($43.64), with a volume of 543,389 shares traded.

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,830.56 ($36.98).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.93.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.