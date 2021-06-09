Wilder World (WILD) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $321,151.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00930239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.82 or 0.09037135 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

