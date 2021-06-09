William Blair Weighs in on Merus’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.33). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MRUS stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Merus by 87.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.