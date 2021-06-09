William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) versus Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Financial Contrast

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Penn Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 14.98% 13.33% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.67 $1.38 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.58 $3.24 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company serves customers through its main office in Southampton, Pennsylvania; regional offices in Allentown and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a mortgage office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and an insurance agency office in New Britain Township, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

